Shah counters Kejriwal, says decision on 10,000-bed COVID care centre taken three days ago

NEW DELHI: Around 20,000 more beds including 250 ICU ones will be available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi by next week including a 10,000 bed facility at Chhatarpur that will become operational from June 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Countering CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim, Shah claimed that a decision to this effect was decided upon three days ago. Shah also revealed that these upcoming facilities will be manned by armed forces personnel.

“I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This COVID care centre will be ready in the next 10 days,” Shah tweeted.

“A total of 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement,” another tweet of Shah read.

“The country's military, doctors, social institutions, central government and Delhi government - all are working together for Delhi. I am sure we will all together beat Corona. Thank you for helping the Delhi government and the people of Delhi in these difficult circumstances” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who recently visited the facility to take stock of the preparedness at the site which is being re-engineered to make it into the biggest hospital like facility.

Earlier today, South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said that the work at the facility is in full swing and is expected to be ready by June 30.

At present, there are around 18,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in Delhi across COVID care centres, government and private hospitals with the city recording 3947 new infections, taking the total tally to 66,602.