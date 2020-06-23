STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shah counters Kejriwal, says decision on 10,000-bed COVID care centre taken three days ago

Shah also said that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for COVID-19 patients and the facility will be ready in the next 10 days.

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi

Union Home minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital to review Covid-19 preparedness in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 20,000 more beds including 250 ICU ones will be available for  COVID-19 patients in Delhi by next week including a 10,000 bed facility at Chhatarpur that will become operational from June 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Countering CM Arvind Kejriwal's claim, Shah claimed that a decision to this effect was decided upon three days ago. Shah also revealed that these upcoming facilities will be manned by armed forces personnel.

“I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This COVID care centre will be ready in the next 10 days,” Shah tweeted.

“A total of 8,000 additional beds have already been placed at Delhi government’s disposal for making COVID care centres, as per requirement,” another tweet of Shah read. 

“The country's military, doctors, social institutions, central government and Delhi government - all are working together for Delhi. I am sure we will all together beat Corona. Thank you for helping the Delhi government and the people of Delhi in these difficult circumstances” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who recently visited the facility to take stock of the preparedness at the site which is being re-engineered to make it into the biggest hospital like facility.  

Earlier today, South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra said that the work at the facility is in full swing and is expected to be ready by June 30.

At present, there are around 18,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients in Delhi across COVID care centres, government and private hospitals with the city recording 3947 new infections, taking the total tally to 66,602.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp