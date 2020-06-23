Woman raped inside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A woman in her late thirties was allegedly raped inside a room of Delhi's Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, the police said on Tuesday. As the courts are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the accused took advantage of the situation to commit this heinous act, an official said.

The accused has been arrested and identified as Rajendra Singh, who is a resident of Kalyanpuri area and is a staff at the court house.

"The complainant has alleged that Singh raped her in Court no. 308," a senior police official said.

The matter was reported to the police on Monday. Medical examination of the victim has been concluded. "A PCR call was received at I P Estate police station on Monday regarding the rape with the complainant by court Ardali at Rouze Avenue Court," he said.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe in the matter is underway.