3,788 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 70,000; serosurvey, contact tracing to be intensified

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.

With this Delhi has already overtaken worst-hit city Mumbai's COVID-19 tally of 68,410 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947.

From Friday-Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day here.

On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365, and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390.

The bulletin said an order has been issued on extension for a period of six months the tenures of presently working senior residents and junior residents in hospitals, which get completed in three years and one year respectively.

According to the bulletin, 41,437 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 26,588, adding that 4,20,707 tests have been conducted till now.

The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday stood at 266.

Authorities have planned to use Aarogya Setu app coupled with an IT-driven tool to boost surveillance and contact tracing in COVID-affected areas in Delhi.

This is part of the new COVID-19 response plan prepared by Delhi government health department, as per the recommendations from the Union Health Ministry.

The purpose is to boost surveillance of positive cases and improve contact tracing, officials said.

As per the orders issued by the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi on Monday, all the chief district medical officers and surveillance officers of all the districts have received a revised response plan which prescribes use of Aarogya Setu coupled with ITIHAS system for cluster projection.

"As per the recommendation of the committee (headed by NITI Ayog member V K Paul), Aarogya Setu app coupled with ITIHAS system anchored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is capable of tracking the movement of the cases and their contacts. The system is capable of projecting a cluster development in 300 metre geography," according to the order.

The directions point out that the surveillance system will be guided by an IT-driven tool at district and state-level hubs.

The adoption of Aarogya Setu app will be promoted effectively, it said.

"An identified team of epidemiologist, district surveillance officer, and IT personnel, at the district level shall be trained in coordination with the NCDC to utilise the Arogya Setu app and ITIHAS system for cluster projection," the order said.

The serological survey planned to be undertaken in the national capital soon, will conduct 20,000 tests across all districts and age groups.

According to an official order, the exercise to be taken up with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will be held between June 27 and July 10.

This is part of the new COVID-19 response plan prepared by the Delhi health department, as per the recommendations of the committee, headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul.

The committee comes under the Union Health Ministry.

According to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi on June 22, state level and district level teams have been identified to coordinate testing across the city as per the time-line identified by the committee.

A total of 20,000 tests will be conducted across all the districts of Delhi, spanning all sections and ages, it said.

The deputy commissioners of the districts will effectively coordinate with survey field teams, the order said.

