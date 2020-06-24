STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP overcame COVID challenge digitally: JP Nadda

JP Nadda was speaking at a function held to commemorate the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the party’s Delhi unit headquarters.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda, party’s Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other leaders release a book on Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on Tuesday.

BJP president JP Nadda, party’s Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other leaders release a book on Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the coronavirus had posed a great challenge before the party but it moved ahead by taking advantage of technology. He praised party workers for distributing food packets and rations to the needy during the lockdown.

Nadda was speaking at a function held to commemorate the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the party’s Delhi unit headquarters.

“The pandemic brought a situation of great challenge to all of us. The question was how will lakhs of karyakartas work in lockdown? How will they do public service? But today, I am satisfied. Lakhs of workers have served crores of people and strengthened the party by taking advantage of digital tools during this pandemic period,” said Nadda.

“I am very happy to share that over eight lakh BJP karyakartas distributed 29 crore food packets and five crore ration kits in the last three months. Mahila Morcha along with self-help groups and NGOs distributed five crore face masks made by them,” the BJP leader said.

Nadda released a book – Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, His Death in Detention - A Case for Inquiry’ and also addressed party workers through video conferencing. BJP vice president Shyam Jaju, Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and senior leader VK Malhotra were also present at the event.

Highlighting the contribution of Mookerjee, Nadda said his slogan— ‘Do Vidhan, Do Nishan, Do Pradhan Nahi Chalenge’ (In one country, there cannot be two Constitutions, two heads and two flags) inspired the BJP to abolish Article 370 and 35A for the all-round development of J&K.

“I congratulate the Delhi BJP that they decided to celebrate ‘Balidan Diwas’ through this virtual meeting. No matter the infection, we will not stop, we will not be deterred,” Nadda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp