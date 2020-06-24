BJP overcame COVID challenge digitally: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the coronavirus had posed a great challenge before the party but it moved ahead by taking advantage of technology. He praised party workers for distributing food packets and rations to the needy during the lockdown.

Nadda was speaking at a function held to commemorate the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the party’s Delhi unit headquarters.

“The pandemic brought a situation of great challenge to all of us. The question was how will lakhs of karyakartas work in lockdown? How will they do public service? But today, I am satisfied. Lakhs of workers have served crores of people and strengthened the party by taking advantage of digital tools during this pandemic period,” said Nadda.

“I am very happy to share that over eight lakh BJP karyakartas distributed 29 crore food packets and five crore ration kits in the last three months. Mahila Morcha along with self-help groups and NGOs distributed five crore face masks made by them,” the BJP leader said.

Nadda released a book – Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, His Death in Detention - A Case for Inquiry’ and also addressed party workers through video conferencing. BJP vice president Shyam Jaju, Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and senior leader VK Malhotra were also present at the event.

Highlighting the contribution of Mookerjee, Nadda said his slogan— ‘Do Vidhan, Do Nishan, Do Pradhan Nahi Chalenge’ (In one country, there cannot be two Constitutions, two heads and two flags) inspired the BJP to abolish Article 370 and 35A for the all-round development of J&K.

“I congratulate the Delhi BJP that they decided to celebrate ‘Balidan Diwas’ through this virtual meeting. No matter the infection, we will not stop, we will not be deterred,” Nadda said.