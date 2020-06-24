Delhi riots case: ASG appears after court tussle over representing police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi High Court witnessed a tussle between counsels of the state and the central governments over representing the police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi on Tuesday appraised the court that the controversy “has been sorted”.

“The controversy has been resolved. I will appear for the state. I had the instructions to appear in the case, which is why I appeared yesterday (on Monday). He (Rahul Mehra) must have realised it by now, and that’s why he is not present today (on Tuesday),” Lekhi told a single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

The submission came while the court was hearing through video link an application by the Delhi Police, seeking cancellation of bail granted to Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani School, in Delhi riots case.

Meanwhile, Farooq’s counsel told the court his client was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with another case relating to the Delhi violence.

Following which, Justice Kait adjourned the matter for July 1 and asked Farooq’s counsel to file his reply before the next date of hearing. Staying the bail granted to Farooq, the bench on Monday said: “Till further order, if the respondent/accused, pursuant to order dated 20.06.2020, is still in custody, he shall not be released.”

On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Delhi Police. Simultaneously, Mehra also entered his appearance and submitted that the central government had no power to file the present petition.

On this, Mehta said he had received instructions from the Centre to file the petition and to appear before the court. But it was disputed by Mehra. Then Mehta, submitted before the court that in such a situation he would like permission to withdraw his name from the case.

With IANS inputs