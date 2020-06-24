STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges Delhi COVID-19 patient

The patient also claimed that when she did not receive any call, her husband rang up the dispensary himself and sought to know what needed to be done next.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Medics at the Shehnai Banquet Hall that has been temporarily converted into an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition.

Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on June 20.

Four days later, she has no clue if she needs any medicine and if a second test is required at the end of home quarantine.

Bahri, mother of a 16-month-old boy, said that she had developed fever on June 12.

Later, she lost her sense of taste.

"After I underwent testing at a government facility in Prabhu Dayal Public School, the authorities told me the test results will be sent on my mobile phone," she said.

Bahri underwent a rapid-antigen test, results of which are available within 15-30 minutes.

After waiting for a day, she called up the authorities to know the status of her test results.

"They said that I have got the virus, and that the local dispensary will contact and brief her soon," she said.

Bahri claimed that when she did not receive any call, her husband rang up the dispensary himself and sought to know what needed to be done next.

"The person who attended the call said it was a holiday and the family will receive a call on Tuesday," she claimed, adding that nothing happened on Tuesday, too.

On Wednesday, the family got a call at 9:30 am and two health care workers went to their house to paste a poster on their gate around 2 pm, she claimed.

"They did not tell us the standard operation procedures to be followed, if I needed any medicine or not 'Come to the dispensary and you will get all the information' they said," Bahri alleged.

The woman claimed that the dispensary did not even give them an oximeter and that her husband had to arrange it for her.

When contacted, a senior health official said the matter will be looked into.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Coronavirus Cases
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp