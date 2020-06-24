STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea in Delhi HC challenges ban on export of PPE kits, masks

Additional Solicitor General and centre standing counsel told court that ban on export of PPE kits and medical masks has been imposed to prevent any shortage in the country.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:48 PM

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea by a private firm challenging the ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and medical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed that the Delhi government be also made a party in the matter and issued notice to it as also the Centre seeking their stand on the petition which has claimed that there was a dearth of buyers for PPE kits and medical masks in the country.

During the brief hearing on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel told the court that ban on export of the PPE kits and medical masks has been imposed to prevent any shortage in the country.

They also said that according to the instructions received from the government, there is no dearth of buyers.

However, the petitioner firm -- Thompson Press Services -- and other similarly situated manufacturers are wanting to export for making financial gains and not for the reason that there is any shortage of demand in the country, they said and sought time to file a detailed reply.

The court granted them two weeks to file a reply and listed the matter for hearing on July 10.

