STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Budget hotels in Delhi to boycott Chinese tourists, products

Delhi has about 3000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75000 rooms.

Published: 25th June 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists smash Chinese products on a banner that reads 'Boycott Made In China' during a protest over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA troops in Kolkata.

Youth Congress activists smash Chinese products on a banner that reads 'Boycott Made In China' during a protest over the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese People's Liberation Army PLA troops in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With tensions between India and China continuing to simmer, budget hotel owners in the national capital on Thursday announced that they have decided to boycott all tourists from China.    
 
The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) said they were doing this to demonstrate their resentment and anger against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. 
 
Delhi has about 3000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75000 rooms.

The association's General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said, "We have also resolved not to use any Chinese products in our hotels or guest houses such as furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, and decorative items." 

ALSO READ | New flashpoint? China now mobilising troops in Depsang along LAC

Praising the association's decision, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the confederation would now make efforts to rope in other sectors such as farming, transporters, small industries, hawkers and entrepreneurs to boycott Chinese goods. 
 

"Moving ahead further, the CAIT will also contact people in other important sectors including media personnel, bureaucrats, employees of private companies, students, charted accountants, religious leaders, resident welfare associations, and armed forces to join the campaign being run under the flagship movement," said Khandelwal. 
 
He said the people of India are determined to teach China a lesson this time, and by December 2021, the traders will reduce the imports from China by the tune of Rs one lakh crore.
 
"This money will be used to boost the Indian economy," said Khandelwal.

All hotels and guest houses including luxury hotels have remained closed since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 24. 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-China standoff Galwan valley faceoff Delhi budget hotels CAIT
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
WHO warns of global shortage of oxygen equipment needed for COVID-19 patients
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp