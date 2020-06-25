Budget hotels in Delhi to boycott Chinese tourists, products

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With tensions between India and China continuing to simmer, budget hotel owners in the national capital on Thursday announced that they have decided to boycott all tourists from China.



The Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) said they were doing this to demonstrate their resentment and anger against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.



Delhi has about 3000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75000 rooms.

The association's General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said, "We have also resolved not to use any Chinese products in our hotels or guest houses such as furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, and decorative items."

Praising the association's decision, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the confederation would now make efforts to rope in other sectors such as farming, transporters, small industries, hawkers and entrepreneurs to boycott Chinese goods.



"Moving ahead further, the CAIT will also contact people in other important sectors including media personnel, bureaucrats, employees of private companies, students, charted accountants, religious leaders, resident welfare associations, and armed forces to join the campaign being run under the flagship movement," said Khandelwal.



He said the people of India are determined to teach China a lesson this time, and by December 2021, the traders will reduce the imports from China by the tune of Rs one lakh crore.



"This money will be used to boost the Indian economy," said Khandelwal.

All hotels and guest houses including luxury hotels have remained closed since the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 24.

