Confusion prevails among Delhiites as multiple orders on COVID-19 issued, revoked

Locals were recently left baffled by an order which made it compulsory for a patient to stay at a corona care centre regardless of being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers prepare a facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex at Chhatarpur. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government over the the course of the pandemic has come up with a multitude of orders. With some being scrapped and others re-issued, the multiple  twists and turns has led to confusion among both citizens and healthcare workers of the city.

“Lots of orders and then their withdrawal create problem, confusion and chaos among healthcare professionals, hospital administrations and common people. This highlights a lack of understanding of epidemiology and infectious disease management among policymakers. We have to understand that SARS-CoV-2 is a novel virus, but infectious disease management is not  something new," said Dr Harjit Bhatti, president, Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum (PMSF).

"A pandemic is nothing new, all these things have well-defined strategies and roadmaps, but our government is choosing to ignore the opinions of experts... Even now, if the government starts to understand the importance of experts and frame policies with their suggestions rather than those of bureaucrats, we can expect some sensible policies," he added.

Locals were recently left baffled by an order which made it compulsory for a patient to stay at a corona care centre regardless of being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. The order was later revoked by the L-G on pursuance of the Delhi government.

"Based on the order, my husband had been shifted to a COVID-19 care centre. He was soon shifted back home. For a patient, even if asymptomatic, such travel can affect their health. My relatives had another experience. Unaware of the order being withdrawn, they had gone to the COVID-19 centre from where they were told to go back. The worst part was waiting for ambulances," said a resident of Munirka.

Another order which created much confusion was one which capped the cost of Covid beds from Rs 8,000 to Rs 18,000 including ICU beds with/without ventilators. A new order passed stated that the price cap is restricted to 60 per cent of total beds in hospitals which have 100 per cent capacity for COVID-19 patients. The rest 40 per cent is to be decided by the hospitals. 

