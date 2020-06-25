Delhi HC asks Bar Council to help out lawyers amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) and the Advocates Welfare Trust to work out a plan to provide some economic relief to their members who have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suggestion by the high court came while hearing a plea seeking ex-gratia payment of Rs 25,000 to each member of the trust who is suffering financially in the wake of coronavirus. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said a writ cannot be issued directing someone to do charity and asked the trust and BCD to consider the petition as a "request for charity".

"These are your own members. Explore possibility of what can be done. Look at setting a criteria for providing ex-gratia," the high court said and added "consider the requirements of medical facilities as well as livelihood".

The bench asked both the trust and BCD to file a report highlighting what they have done till now and what they intend to do in coming future and listed the matter on July 7 for further hearing.