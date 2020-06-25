'He was trying to be a hero': Delhi HC refuses bail to Shahrukh Pathan for Jaffrabad clash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a pistol at a police head constable during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying his intention was to become a hero and now he will have to face the law.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said he was not inclined to grant the relief to the accused after which his counsel withdrew the plea. The plea is ‘dismissed as withdrawn’, the court said, conducting the hearing through video conferencing.

While hearing the bail plea, the single judge bench said: "You were trying to become a hero and lead the mob. You also purchased more than 20 live cartridges. You became a hero and your intention was to be one, but, if you take law in your hands and become a hero, then you have to face the law."

The prosecution informed that Pathan was leading the mob which could be clearly seen in the video which is on record. "This video was provided to us by a senior journalist from a leading newspaper. He has been examined under section 161 of the CrPC," the prosecution said.

It added that the weapon in question belongs to the accused and the same has been recovered from the car that he used for absconding. "He had purchased this from a man in UP, along with 20 live cartridges," the counsel told the court. After hearing the submissions and examining the documents and evidence, the court remarked that Pathan was trying to lead the mob in order to become a hero.

The petitioner’s counsel Asghar Khan argued before the court that his client is a victim of circumstances, adding that the accused has no criminal antecedents, the challan has already been filed, and there’s no evidence of anyone getting injured by the alleged acts of the accused

Violence in Tihar: Pinjra Tod member

A woman member of the Pinjra Tod group, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in Northeast Delhi, alleged on Wednesday in the high court that there was a "large scale violence" inside Tihar Jail on June 16 and inmates were prohibited from getting in touch with anyone, including via video conferencing, outside the prison.

The submission was made before Justice C Hari Shankar by the lawyer appearing for Pinjra Tod group member Natasha Narwal, that there was a violence and some inmates’ limbs were allegedly broken by the jail staff.