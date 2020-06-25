STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Max Healthcare sets up special COVID-19 care centre in Gurugram

The Centre offers 24x7 medical supervision, including round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses on premises for patient care and a comprehensive COVID care plan.

Max Healthcare has set up a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) in Gurugram to take care of patients who are COVID-19 positive and show mild and moderate symptoms. Located at Vista Signature near Unitech Signature Tower, South City-I, the DCHS is in close proximity to Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram. 

The Centre offers 24x7 medical supervision, including round-the-clock availability of doctors and nurses on premises for patient care, a comprehensive COVID care plan, daily visits by Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, monitoring by trained nurse, video consults by psychologists, oxygen support for stabilizing the patients, and ambulance transfer in case of emergency.

To make the stay comfortable for patients, the DCHC offers free WiFi and an LCD TV in every room as well as nutritious meals planned by dieticians. "By segregating COVID-19 patients from the general populace, it will not only lower the risk of infection for everyone, but also reduce overcrowding at hospitals, leaving more space for the treatment of non-coronavirus patients," Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare.

