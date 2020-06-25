Monsoon set to begin today in Delhi: IMD

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Monsoon in the city is set to begin from June 25, three to four days earlier before the expected date, according to the IMD. Kuldeep Srivasta, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD said that there is no delay in monsoon due to favourable climatic conditions.

Usually, the monsoon arrives in Delhi post June 29. "There will be moderate rainfall on Thursday, then again light rainfall. A dry spell of two-three days is expected, followed by moderate rainfall. But there won’t be any heavy rainfall in Delhi apart from certain places in NCR." The IMD expects the monsoon to be at the higher end of the normal this year.