BJP leader seeks curb on poor quality sanitisers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written to Delhi Lieutenant- Governor Anil Baijal seeking restrictions on methanol-based hand sanitisers alleging that they could lead to skin allergies or even skin cancer.

“The situation in Delhi is extremely dangerous as the market is flooded with two kinds of spurious sanitisers made of ethanol and methanol. These spurious sanitizers are extremely dangerous for human skin and this is the reason why more and more people are complaining of itching and cracks in hands.

I have talked to few doctors and they say that the coronavirus may go in two to three months but with regular use of these spurious hand sanitisers people will develop skin allergies, which can result in skin cancer too,” said the letter, which was sent to the Lieutenant- Governor on Thursday.

Seeking directions for the drug, excise, anti-adulteration and Delhi Police to keep a check on sanitisers manufacturing and marketing units, Kapoor suggested mandatory mentioning of drug and excise registration details on the bottles.

“In chemical markets like Tilak Bazar and other small markets, people in one-room godowns are openly making methanol-based or poorly used ethanol-based concentrates and selling them as hand sanitisers. There should be a vigil through the departments on the outskirts and on the wholesale markets, where the sanitizers are being manufactured,” said Kapoor.