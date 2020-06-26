STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE exams: Delhi teachers, schools welcome move

Another teacher at Sarvodya Vidyalaya, who is also a member of Delhi Government School Association, said, “We are in favour of cancelling the exams but the final clarification will come tomorrow.

Many teachers and schools in Delhi have welcomed the decision of cancelling of the Board examinations for classes X and XII, scheduled to be held in July, due to Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Many teachers and schools in Delhi have welcomed the decision of cancelling of the Board examinations for classes X and XII, scheduled to be held in July, due to Covid-19 pandemic. “Conducting exams in the current situation was not possible. Personally as a parent I am in favour of this. The result based on assessment of previous internal exams, unit tests and pre-board is the only option but in that case the passing percentage or score percentage will go down,” said Ombir Singh, district secretary of North East District schools. 

Another teacher at Sarvodya Vidyalaya, who is also a member of Delhi Government School Association, said, “We are in favour of cancelling the exams but the final clarification will come tomorrow. The court should give only one option. Any confusion will lead to stress for the students. They should now move on and focus on competitive exams. Conducting exams after two months will delay the process as universities have already started the admission process.

The decision should be student-friendly.” However, some students are not happy with the decision, especially about the declaration of results based on previous performances in internal exams. A student from the Northeast district said, “We could not even give few papers in March due to riots. Now, as we were preparing for exams, this decision had come.

Most of my friends and I did not perform well in internal exams, pre boards, and unit tests. Many skipped the unit tests to prepare for boards. We were preparing and wanted to appear for the exams.” The examinees of class XII students of CBSE Board will however have the option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last exams. 

