Delhi CM Kejriwal launches video call facility for patients at LNJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched video call facility for coronavirus patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital here to talk to their loved ones. The chief minister also greeted LNJP doctors on completion of 100 days of it being declared a Covid-19 dedicated hospital.

The chief minister said that till now, relatives of coronavirus patients were not able to talk to them and take stock of their condition, but that issue has now been resolved. “We have installed tablets in coronavirus wards and at a counter outside. These can be used by patients and their relatives for video calling,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that these tablets can also help the administration to stay in regular touch with the patients, instead of having to be physically present, which exposes them to the virus. After the launch, Kejriwal used the facility to talk to a few patients admitted to the hospital’s Covid-19 ward.

Lauding LNJP doctors, the chief minister said the medics don’t go home or meet their family members for days on end fearing that the infection may spread. “All doctors here have worked really hard. You can imagine how tough it is to work wearing PPE kits in this heat,” he said, adding the administration is responsible for shortcomings, if any, and not the healthcare workers. “We (the government) stand like a rock behind you. If you face any problem, we are there with you. We will work together to improve the facilities,” Kejriwal told the doctors.