Delhi coronavirus: HC miffed by lack of verification on real-time bed data in hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing displeasure over the Centre and AAP government officers for not verifying whether hospitals in the national capital are giving real-time data on the availability of beds, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked them to take stern action against such hospitals which violate the guidelines.

The observation by the court came after advocate Om Prakash appointed as amicus curiae to assist in the matter informed the high court that four hospitals — RML Hospital, GTB Hospital, Apollo Hospital and Saroj Hospital — are not updating availability of beds in real-time.

Taking note of the deficiency, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan observed, “Too much friendship of these officers with the hospitals during the present situation was not good.” “Your people should go and verify all the data (given by hospitals)... Government — both centre and state — are pumping money. Hard-earned public money is going into all this,” the bench remarked.

The bench directed that action in accordance with law be taken against hospitals which do not carry out real-time data update properly and suggested that officials, who are faithful to the government, be appointed in the hospitals to ensure that real-time data is made available.

On a separate PIL by advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma, which sought directions to hospitals not to force asymptomatic patients to undergo mandatory testing, the court said it will pass further order on July 16.

The bench also asked the central government about its assessment about the preparedness of the authorities in Delhi to handle the rising Covid cases.

The bench also asked the Delhi government to ensure it has enough testing kits available for the expected increase in Covid-19 cases in the coming days. On this aspect, Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra assured the bench that they were at least 15-20 days ahead with regard to the requirement of testing kits vis-a-vis expected rise in cases.