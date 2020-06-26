STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government will set up ICU beds on a large scale at its three hospitals: CM Kejriwal

He said the government has got permission to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients in the city.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government will set up ICU beds on a large scale at three state-run hospitals in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said Delhi has reported around 74,000 cases so far; of them, 45,000 patients have recovered.

The rise in number of cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation is "still under control", Kejriwal asserted.

"We have increased our capacity of testing by three times and hence, cases are rising in the city. If we conduct 1-2 lakh tests daily in the coming days, it is natural to observe a spike in the number of coronavirus cases," he said.

In LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and GTB Hospital, the government is going to set up more ICU beds on a large scale, he said, adding the administration has already set up 3,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days.

The chief minister also said that COVID-19 patients under home isolation have been given pulse oximeters and that this will act as a "Suraksha Kawach" against the disease.

He said the government has got permission to conduct plasma therapy on 200 patients and LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will conduct the trials.

Private hospitals have also sought permission to conduct plasma therapy, he said.

He also played an audio clip of his conversation with a patient in home isolation.

In the clip, the patient told the chief minister he was fine and had no symptoms.

The patient said the Delhi government medical team has been calling him everyday to guide him through the home-isolation process.

Kejriwal said his Cabinet held a meeting on Friday and a decision to set up 450 additional beds at Burari Hospital was taken, adding that funds were sanctioned for it.

He said Delhi has largely reported mild cases over the past week and that's why out of the total 13,500 beds in hospitals, only 6,000 have occupied.

Even though there is no sudden requirement of beds in hospitals, the Delhi government is working round-the-clock to ensure more beds are added in the foreseeable future, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
delhi ICU beds COVID 19 cases Hospitals Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp