Delhi HC delines to entertain plea for COVID-19 testing facilities in all court premises

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government to decide 'as expeditiously as possible and practicable' the representation moved by the petitioner lawyer.

Published: 26th June 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Delhi government to take necessary steps for providing COVID-19 testing facilities for advocates, judicial officers, court staff and their family members in all court premises in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Delhi government to decide "as expeditiously as possible and practicable" the representation moved by the petitioner lawyer, on the same issue, on June 8.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea moved by advocate Vishesh Verma who had sought that testing labs and sample collection facilities be set up inside all court premises in the city for lawyers, judicial officers, their staff and their family members.

The petitioner, during the hearing via video conference, contended that lawyers have maximum public dealing after health professionals and police, and therefore, such facilities are required inside the court premises.

The court did not appear to agree with the contention, as it asked the petitioner "do lawyers have more public dealing than chemists, railway staff and grocers".

In response, the petitioner said "yes".

The court also said that lawyers can use the labs and sample collection facilities already in existence.

The petitioner, during the hearing, also said that he has made a representation in this regard to the Delhi government but no action has been taken on it.

