STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ED raids suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's house in Delhi

After the Delhi violence, the role of Hussain came out as from his house the police recovered several petrol bombs as well as acid pouches

Published: 26th June 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain

Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain (File Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at over half a dozen premises linked to suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, the financial probe agency on Friday once again raided his home here in connection with its money laundering probe.

According to ED sources, the agency sleuths carried out searches at Hussain's residence in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area. According to ED sources, the agency sleuths carried out searches at his premises to look for the documents pertaining to his companies and the financial transactions.

On June 23, the financial probe agency team carried out searches at four locations in northeast Delhi and two locations in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The sources had said that the raids were carried out at Hussain's Khajuri Khas residence and at companies allegedly controlled by his wife and children. The source had also disclosed that the four-storey building in Khajuri Khas is owned by Hussain and houses the office of Show Effect Advertisement Private Limited.

According to the ED, the suspended AAP leader is also the director of two more companies - Show Effect Worldwide Private Limited and Essence Cellcom Private Limited. The ED action comes almost three weeks after it registered a case of money laundering against Hussain, who is currently in judicial custody. The ED had registered a case against Hussain and the Popular Front of India for money laundering and funding of riots in northeast Delhi.

A senior ED official wishing not to be named told IANS, "We have filed a case of money laundering against Hussain and PFI." The official said that Hussain and PFI have been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The PFI is already facing a case from the central financial probe agency for their alleged role in the funding of the anti-CAA protests across the country.

The ED has taken cognisance of number of FIRs filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch to probe the alleged money laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, PFI and others to purportedly sponsor the communal riots that killed over 52 people in the last week of February in northeast Delhi. The ED is probing the funding and source of income which Hussain allegedly received for 'inciting' violence in northeast Delhi.

After the Delhi violence, the role of Hussain came out as from his house the police recovered several petrol bombs as well as acid pouches. His house in Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi was also used for stone-pelting and hurling petrol bombs during the violence. On June 2, the Delhi Police filed two chargesheets in this connection. The chargesheets have been filed in the Karkardooma court by the Crime Branch.

Three special investigation teams were constituted to investigate the cases registered during the riots. First chargesheet has been filed against Hussain under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Fifteen persons, including Hussain, were arrested in this case. Investigation has revealed that there was a "deep rooted conspiracy" to cause riots in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Police in its second chargesheet filed in the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots has claimed that Hussain was "leading the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia giving it a communal colour" and that his location near "the spot where the IB staffer was brutally murdered on February 25 speaks of his evil intentions which ended with the murder."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tahir Hussain Delhi Delhi riots AAP ED money laundering
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp