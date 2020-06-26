Engage with celebrities!

By Express News Service

Four serial entrepreneurs – Vipul Agrawal, Akshay Pruthi, Anurag Dalia and Himanshu Periwal – have launched UNLU, a celebrity engagement app. This one-to-one fan-to-celebrity connect app will give fans the access to over 10,000 celebrities from genres such as sports, cinema, music, comedy, astrology and social media.

UNLU’s USP feature allows you to book a personalised video-shoutout from your favourite celebrities. “Be it a wish, a greeting or any achievement in life, you could use UNLU to spice up that experience through a personalised celebrity video shoutout,” adds Co-Founder, Vipul Agrawal.

The platform already has Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Salim Merchant, R Madhavan, Kalki Koechlin and others. “We let celebrities decide if they wish to fulfil the user’s shoutout request or not. After a year-long research, we found that when you have a two-way communication, the trust builds up and keep the bond intact between celebrities and fans, thus increasing the celebrities’ brand value,” reasons Agarwal.