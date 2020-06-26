Engage with celebrities!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four serial entrepreneurs – Vipul Agrawal, Akshay Pruthi, Anurag Dalia and Himanshu Periwal – have launched UNLU, a celebrity engagement app.

By Express News Service

UNLU’s USP feature allows you to book a personalised video-shoutout from your favourite celebrities. “Be it a wish, a greeting or any achievement in life, you could use UNLU to spice up that experience through a personalised celebrity video shoutout,” adds Co-Founder, Vipul Agrawal.

The platform already has Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Salim Merchant, R Madhavan, Kalki Koechlin and others. “We let celebrities decide if they wish to fulfil the user’s shoutout request or not. After a year-long research, we found that when you have a two-way communication, the trust builds up and keep the bond intact between celebrities and fans, thus increasing the celebrities’ brand value,” reasons Agarwal.

