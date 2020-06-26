EWS quota students face admission woes 

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vidushi Saxena, a student aspiring to get admission in a Delhi University (DU) college under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) catogery is in a fix due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. According to rules, the university requires latest EWS certificate issued after March 31 to give admission under the quota after filling of the registration form.

However, due to the Covid-19 mandated lockdown, Saxena is caught in a catch-22 situation as her locality comes under a containment zone due to virus cases. “I do not have EWS certificate and I am in containment zone. I cannot go out and I am unable to apply online. How to fill the registrations form? Please guide,” asked Saxena while attending a webinar organised by the DU.

Saxena is among the hundreds of students who are stuck in containment zones and want to apply under OBC- non creamy layer (NCL) category and EWS certificate courses in DU but neither can they go out amid lockdown nor there is an online option to apply for these e-certificates. The DU admission process for all UG and PG courses started from June 20, since then the varsity has received more 10,800 query calls and emails from aspirants, of which a large number of queries were related to difficulty in getting EWS and OBC certificates amid lockdown.

Another student Arpit Kaur applying for an UG course in DU said, “I have called the office for applying under OBC central certificate but they said all these certificates have been put on hold due to corona.”

Clearing the air, a member from DU admission committee said, “The students, for now, can submit the slip or id number issued after applying for OBC-NCL or EWS certificates online or offline, while filling the registration forms for various courses but when the cut offs will be announced and admission will start, the students have to submit the latest certificates issued after March 31 as per the latest financial year, otherwise they will not be eligible under EWS or OBC-NCL category.” The committee member added, “The students have a lot of time till August to get their certificates made.” “The students are already panicked and tensed with their pending exams and results.

At such time the varsity should treat and help them accordingly. It can give admission on provisional basis till they get the certificates. They should be given extra time,” said Pankaj Garg, Professor Rajdhani College, former AC member. Surinder Kaur, a student said, “I unable to get my latest OBC-NCL certificates as offices are closed. What should I do? “ An official from District Magistrate (DM) office, North East said, “The certificates are issued by SDM office. But currently online issuances of e-certificates is resumed as almost all the officials such Tehsildars, SDM, district officer and others are in Covid duties. Also, we have received few applications offline.

The students who need certificates can apply offline via post. The procedure will be have to be followed such as physical verification and address proofs and others.” “I am not aware of any such developments currently,” said Rahul Singh, DM, South West. DM East AK Mishra said, “All the officials are more focused on Covid duties but if a student needs a certificate and is eligible for the category, he/she will be helped as soon as possible.”