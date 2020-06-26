Galwan fallout: Budget hotels in Delhi to boycott Chinese tourists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With tensions between India and China over border disputes continuing to simmer, the budget hotel owners in the national capital on Thursday announced to boycott Chinese tourists or visitors.

To demonstrate their anger against the killing of Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) said that no accommodation would be provided to Chinese nationals due to the nefarious activities of the neighbourhood country.

Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75,000 rooms. All hotels and guest houses including five star or luxury facilities are closed due to Coronavirus pandemic since March 24 when nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The association’s General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said the hospitality industry is deeply upset with the Galwan incident hence had decided to extend its support to ‘anti-China campaign’ launched by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). “We have also resolved not to use any Chinese products in our hotels or guest houses such as furniture, kitchen accessories, cutleries, and decorative items,” Gupta said.

Praising the decision by the association, CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the confederation would now make efforts to rope in other sectors such as farming, transporters, small industries, hawkers and entrepreneurs to boycott Chinese goods. “Moving ahead further, the CAIT will also contact people in other important sectors including media personnel, bureaucrats, private companies’ employees, students, chartered accountants, religious leaders, resident welfare associations, and armed forces to join the campaign being run under the flagship movement,” said Khandelwal.