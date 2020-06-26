STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase police force in crime-prone areas: Delhi LG

Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  L-G Anil Baijal directed the Delhi Police to keep strict vigil on street crime especially safety for vulnerable groups such as senior citizens during a review meeting of the law and order situation in the city on Thursday.  He further directed to increase the presence of police personnel in crime-prone areas and use deterrent measures to curb street crimes.

The meeting was attended by special commissioners of police (law & order) and other senior officials. 
A statement issued by L-G office said, “L-G advised that all mobility modes of police i.e PCR, patrol vehicles, emergency response vehicles, local police movement, and motorcycle patrol should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity.

Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field."  "The police were asked to put in efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates. He advised police to strengthen its investigation wing. In the wake of Independence Day, he directed the police to ensure strict vigil and intensify checking at borders and coordinate closely with central agencies and neighbouring states to contain any attack," an official said. Intelligence inputs have warned of a possible terror attack in Delhi, following which the police have been put on high alert.

