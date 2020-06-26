STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ITBP chief visits newly created COVID-19 care facility in Delhi

The ITBP was the first organisation in the country to have created a 1,000 bed quarantine centre for coronavirus affected people.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indo-Tibetan Border Police​ chief SS Deswal

Indo-Tibetan Border Police​ chief SS Deswal.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday visited the newly created COVID-19 care facility here with over 10,000 beds and reviewed its preparedness, officials said.

The large Radha Soami Beas establishment in Chhatarpur area of the national capital, as per the officials, will have two segments -- a COVID care centre (CCC) where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre (DCHC).

  The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while DCHC will have 10 per cent beds and the latter segment will also have an oxygen support system.

The border guarding force had taken over the centre on Wednesday after being directed by the Union Home Ministry to act as the nodal agency.

Deswal, the officials said, interacted with a team of doctors and paramedics who would man the facility and was updated about the medical and administrative protocols to be followed at the facility.

A team of over 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been earmarked to work at the facility, a senior officer said.

One thousand more ancillary and security staff will be deployed at the facility to enable it to operate smoothly, he said.

The centre will also have 75 ambulances, he said.

A huge assortment of air conditioners, fresh mattresses, pillows and toiletries has been placed at the facility named Sardar Patel COVID care centre and hospital.

ITBP Director General Deswal also "congratulated his team for the preparing the facility at a very short notice" in coordination with other agencies, the officer said.

  The total bed capacity at this centre may go up to 10,200.

  The officials said this will be the largest COVID-19 care centre in the national capital as well as the country.

The south Delhi district administration is providing administrative support to the centre apart from the volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas.

The ITBP was the first organisation in the country to have created a 1,000 bed quarantine centre for coronavirus affected people.

The centre in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi has treated about 1,200 people, including 42 foreigners who were brought to India on special evacuation flights from Wuhan in China and Italy, after the COVID-19 outbreak a few months back.

It also created the first standard operating procedures for management of the pandemic among the various CAPFs and central and state police organisations.

The about 90,000 personnel-strong force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control with China.

A good number of its troops along with Army personnel are at present engaged in fortifying Indian defences with the People's Liberation Army of the neighbouring country in the Ladakh area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi COVID 19 care facility ITBP coronavirus cases
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp