Police opposes Sharjeel’s plea against time  extension

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against CAA near the JMI university in December.

Published: 26th June 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:25 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Thursday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against CAA and NRC, challenging a trial court order granting more time to conclude the investigation.

The police contended there was no infirmity in the trial court’s April 25 order which granted it three more months, beyond the statutory 90 days, to complete the investigation in the case under the UAPA. Justice V Kameswar Rao, who heard the matter through video conferencing for over 5 hours, reserved the order on the plea and asked the counsels for the police and Imam to file written submissions by June 28 after which the decision will be pronounced.

Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar’s Jehanabad district in the case related to violent protests against CAA near the JMI university in December. The statutory period of 90 days from the arrest got concluded on April 27.

He has also sought default bail in the matter on the ground that the probe was not concluded within the statutory period of 90 days and when the police had filed an application for more time to complete the investigation, he was not given a notice as required under the law. The trial court had dismissed the bail plea.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Imam, argued that the invocation of UAPA on the 88th day of the accused’ custody, is with the sole intention to curtail his liberty and deprive him of right to the statutory bail after custody of 90 days. She contended that no notice was given to Imam or his lawyer by the trial court informing them about the application of the special cell seeking the extension of the time to file the charge sheet in view of invoking UAPA charges against him.

