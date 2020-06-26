STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Teams being formed to implement coronavirus repsonse 

“The exercise is daunting but the required number of personnel are being requisitioned for completion of the survey by the last date,” said a district magistrate.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020.

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Team formation by drawing personnel from various departments started on Thursday to implement the Delhi government’s revised Covid-19 response plan that includes, among other steps, door to surveys for screening coronavirus-infected persons.

The house-to-house screening will be completed by June 30 in containment zones and for the rest of Delhi by July 6, in a mammoth exercise, as per the revised plan.’ District-level officials said teams for the exercise are being formed with personnel including booth-level officers, civil defence volunteers, Anganwadi and civic bodies staffers among others.

“The exercise is daunting but the required number of personnel are being requisitioned for completion of the survey by the last date,” said a district magistrate. A senior government officer said the total number of teams will depend on the number of households in each district and it will be need based.

“We have staff like the booth-level officers and those in municipal corporations who have been involved in door to door surveys for long, so the entire screening exercise is likely to be completed without any major problems,” the government official said.

The survey will begin from June 27 and will be completed by July 6. Each team of about two-three members is expected to cover 40-50 houses every day and thus the entire district could be covered in the ten-day period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
WHO warns of global shortage of oxygen equipment needed for COVID-19 patients
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp