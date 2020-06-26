Delhi: Teams being formed to implement coronavirus repsonse 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Team formation by drawing personnel from various departments started on Thursday to implement the Delhi government’s revised Covid-19 response plan that includes, among other steps, door to surveys for screening coronavirus-infected persons.

The house-to-house screening will be completed by June 30 in containment zones and for the rest of Delhi by July 6, in a mammoth exercise, as per the revised plan.’ District-level officials said teams for the exercise are being formed with personnel including booth-level officers, civil defence volunteers, Anganwadi and civic bodies staffers among others.

“The exercise is daunting but the required number of personnel are being requisitioned for completion of the survey by the last date,” said a district magistrate. A senior government officer said the total number of teams will depend on the number of households in each district and it will be need based.

“We have staff like the booth-level officers and those in municipal corporations who have been involved in door to door surveys for long, so the entire screening exercise is likely to be completed without any major problems,” the government official said.

The survey will begin from June 27 and will be completed by July 6. Each team of about two-three members is expected to cover 40-50 houses every day and thus the entire district could be covered in the ten-day period.