Civic bodies offer help in fighting corona

Corporations have proposed to convert their hospitals, schools into CCCs

Published: 27th June 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta at a press brief with Mayors Jai Prakash, Nirmal Jain, Anamika Mithilesh in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Joining in the fight against coronavirus, the three municipal corporations have proposed to convert their hospitals, schools, and community centres into Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Newly-appointed north Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that 24,000 beds can easily be accommodated in municipal properties for which the civic bodies have adequate number of doctors, nurses, and paramedics to take care of coronavirus patients.

Prakash said that, in this regard, the municipal corporations had already written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.  “We have informed the L-G about preparations and arrangements being done at our hospitals, schools and community hall, where we have adequate facilities such as toilets and bathrooms for patients. We are in touch with a couple of religious groups and NGOs, which are ready to adopt beds. We want the Delhi government to provide us beds or release funds for the same,” said he.   

Prakash and mayors of south and east Delhi Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain reiterated their proposal at a press conference held jointly with BJP Delhi chief Adesh Kumar Gupta at party headquarters on Friday. According to Prakash, over 600 beds can be placed in six north Delhi Municipal Corporation hospitals, 6,804 beds in 71 schools, and additional 634 beds in 12 community halls. Jain said preparations had been made at 53 and 27 community halls in east Delhi. 

About beds arrangements at south Delhi Municipal Corporation facilities, Mithilesh said the school buildings have a capacity of 10,538 beds and in the community hall, about 1,100 patients could be kept. 
Delhi BJP chief, who also spoke at the event, said that he was confident that chief minister would react positively to the proposal extended by the three municipal bodies. 

Gupta said, “During the corona crisis, eight MCD employees died while serving the people of Delhi, their families should have received `1-crore compensation from the Kejriwal government, which has not yet been paid. My appeal to the government is not to do politics by taking false credit and stop step-motherly treatment to the employees of the corporations.”

