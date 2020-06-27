STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA to follow govt’s coronavirus SOP to resume services

To supervise footfall, the authority will issue call letters to allottees after completion and verification of required documents.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to resume execution of lease deed or conveyance deed and accept applications for land conversion from Monday at its headquarters —Vikas Sadan, near INA market after almost three months. 

An official of the authority said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and day-wise schedule had already been prepared for reopening of limited public dealings and has been sent to the concerned department to make arrangements for social distancing norms and regulate presence of visitors. 

“In compliance with the Centre’s guidelines on Covid for partial lifting of lockdown, the DDA will reopen a Nagrik Suvidha Kendra (NSK) for execution of lease deed or conveyance deed and submission of conversion application to land disposal department from Monday,” said the official.

To supervise footfall, the authority will issue call letters to allottees after completion and verification of required documents. “Concerned branches will provide the staff list and list of allottees along with witnesses visiting DDA for execution to security-in-charge through email or letter at least one day in advance. Only the allottees residing in Delhi or NCR will be called in the first phase. They will be intimated about date and time to complete the formalities,” said the official.

According to the SOPs, the visitors and accompanying witnesses will mandatorily require wearing masks to enter premises and carry own stationary such as pen, stamp pad, gum stick and other articles.
“Each allottee will be allocated 30 minutes to complete the process.

Only 10 executions maximum (slot wise) per day per branch will be done. Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, persons with health issues are advised not to come to DDA for execution for the time being. Aarogya Setu App status (for compatible devices) and thermal screening may be checked before entering in the NSK. Persons with red or orange status in the Aarogya Setu App would not be permitted to enter,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DDA Delhi coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp