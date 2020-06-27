DDA to follow govt’s coronavirus SOP to resume services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to resume execution of lease deed or conveyance deed and accept applications for land conversion from Monday at its headquarters —Vikas Sadan, near INA market after almost three months.

An official of the authority said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and day-wise schedule had already been prepared for reopening of limited public dealings and has been sent to the concerned department to make arrangements for social distancing norms and regulate presence of visitors.

“In compliance with the Centre’s guidelines on Covid for partial lifting of lockdown, the DDA will reopen a Nagrik Suvidha Kendra (NSK) for execution of lease deed or conveyance deed and submission of conversion application to land disposal department from Monday,” said the official.

To supervise footfall, the authority will issue call letters to allottees after completion and verification of required documents. “Concerned branches will provide the staff list and list of allottees along with witnesses visiting DDA for execution to security-in-charge through email or letter at least one day in advance. Only the allottees residing in Delhi or NCR will be called in the first phase. They will be intimated about date and time to complete the formalities,” said the official.

According to the SOPs, the visitors and accompanying witnesses will mandatorily require wearing masks to enter premises and carry own stationary such as pen, stamp pad, gum stick and other articles.

“Each allottee will be allocated 30 minutes to complete the process.

Only 10 executions maximum (slot wise) per day per branch will be done. Vulnerable persons such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, persons with health issues are advised not to come to DDA for execution for the time being. Aarogya Setu App status (for compatible devices) and thermal screening may be checked before entering in the NSK. Persons with red or orange status in the Aarogya Setu App would not be permitted to enter,” said the official.