Home Minister Amit Shah visits 10,000-bed COVID care facility in Delhi, reviews arrangements

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.

ITBP personnel and health workers inside the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in New Delhi Saturday June 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited a newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi.

During his visit, the home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility, a home ministry official said.

The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings -- a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.

The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi.

Comments

