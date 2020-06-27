Police holds mock drill ahead of I-Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the Independence Day and possible terror attack, the Delhi Police on Friday held a programme on musketry and anti-riots drill in South East district. “Police staff of all police stations of South East have been briefed properly. Security at vital installations, main markets and other important places have been increased,” said Kumar Gyanesh, additional secretary of police.

“Staff was trained about handling, aiming and other tactics of weapon in different situations,” added Gyanesh. “A programme on anti-riot was also held at every police station. During the exercise, 20-25 officers from each stations were trained about the new tactics to handle the mob in difficult circumstances. Before the exercise, all weapon were sanitised and social distancing was maintained,” he said.