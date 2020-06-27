STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With fresh cases on rise, Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31

Schools in Delhi will remain closed another month till July 31 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Schools in Delhi will remain closed another month till July 31 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting held with the education secretary, director of education (Doe), senior officials of the directorate and district deputy directors of education. 

“Reopening schools is not merely a technical work rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31,” Sisodia said. The Deputy CM said the government would also “make a plan to reopen schools in a way that would teach the students to live with the corona and prepare them for a new role in new circumstances.” The officials suggested ways and plans to reopen schools.

“The aim of today’s meeting was to design a plan of action for schools so that whenever they reopen after July, they are well prepared,”an official said. Cutting down the syllabus for all classes by 30-50%, continuing online class and activities, proper sanitization of classrooms, masks, thermal screening of every student at the school entrance gate were some of the suggestions made. 

While there was largely a consensus that for classes III to VIII, classes should be held only once or twice a week with a strength of 12-15 students only, there was a difference of opinion regarding classes IX and X.
While Sisodia was in favour of classes only once or twice a week, officials said as these students had to sit for board examinations the classes should be more frequent. For classes XI and XII it was suggested that classes should be conducted on alternate days with online classes on the remaining days. 

A district-wise report based on the online suggestions from 23,262 teachers and 98,423 parents was prepared. This report was presented to the Deputy CM by the Deputy Directors of the DOE, officials said.
Delhi reported 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 73,780. With 64 deaths over the past 24 hours, the fatalities in the national capital stood at 2,429, government data said.

LIMITED SUPPORT for resuming classes
 

