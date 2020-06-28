STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal government proposes ways to make Burari COVID hospital functional in 'shortest possible time'

Kejriwal said his cabinet held a meeting on Friday and a decision to set up 450 additional beds at the Burari hospital was taken, adding that funds were sanctioned for it.

Published: 28th June 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers attend a briefing inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government issued an order on Saturday proposing ways in which the 450-bed COVID-19 hospital in Burari can be made functional "in the shortest possible time", with 150 being made functional in a week.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his cabinet held a meeting on Friday and a decision to set up 450 additional beds at the Burari hospital was taken, adding that funds were sanctioned for it.

According to the order, 38 newly-joined chief district medical officers (CDMOs) have already been posted while specialists and experienced doctors shall be posted on a diverted capacity basis.

"Nursing and paramedical staff shall be engaged by the hospital against the already created posts. However, some nursing and paramedical staff shall be provided from other hospitals to start the operation," the order said.

The government's focus has been on increasing the bed capacity in the national capital amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Burari COVID hospital Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp