Nearly two lakh applicants apply for undergraduate courses of Delhi University

A total number of 1,93,780 registrations had been recorded till Saturday evening, of which 80,802 are paid registrations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly two lakh aspirants have registered for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses of Delhi University (DU) within one week of the varsity's online admissions portal going live. The admissions for various UG, postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD courses started on June 20 and will continue till July 4. 

A total number of 1,93,780 registrations had been recorded till Saturday evening, of which 80,802 are paid registrations. However, the registrations done in one week this year is less as compared to last year, when about three lakh registrations were recorded.

"Total number of registrations will increase as the last date to apply approaches closer. Also, many students usually fill forms through cyber cafes or go to nearby college helpline centres but this year due to lockdown, students may find it difficult to apply. To help the students clear their doubts, the varsity will conduct a seminar on 29th June between 11-12 pm," said a varsity official.

