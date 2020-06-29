Delhi government to set up plasma bank at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After witnessing chaos among public to procure plasma for their friends and family, Delhi government has decided to set up a 'Plasma Bank'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that within two days the 'Plasma Bank' will be started at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) to help out the public.

As per the procedure, all hospitals will be able to get the plasma from the storage but only after a doctor's recommendation, the doctor will request ILBS for plasma only then it will be provided for the concerned patient.

"I have witnessed people looking desperately for plasma. We request all those people who have recovered from COVID to come forward and donate. There is no need to worry, government will take care of all your travel expenses" said Kejriwal.

A helpline number will be issued by the government for people who are willing to donate blood plasma.

Delhi government had recently procured permission to increase the plasma therapy use on 200 patients and expanded the facility to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

ILBS has been overlooking the entire process since its first trials. Delhi was the first city to conduct the therapy and report encouraging results.