5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by July end based on Centre’s formula: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal said that a website launched by central government had projected future picture and the growth trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:38 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that it was his government’s responsibility to inform the people about these estimates. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the estimated figure of 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July in Delhi was based on the formula given by the centre.He added that the situation has changed since then. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the figures given out by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia “created fear among the people”.

Kejriwal said that it was his government’s responsibility to inform the people about these estimates.

“The figure of 5.5 lakh cases was based on central government formula. It was my responsibility to inform the people. Now, I am happy to say that our efforts have paid off. Today, on June 30, I can confirm that there are 27,000 active cases and the situation is better than predicted earlier,” the Delhi CM told a private news channel.

Kejriwal said that a website launched by central government had projected future picture and the growth trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that as the elected chief minister of Delhi it was his responsibility to make adequate arrangements for people and he did not need any credit.

He added that everyone has worked together for the benefit of the Delhi and ‘moving with unity’ was the strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

