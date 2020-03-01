19-year-old man arrested for making hoax call about communal clash in south Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a communal clash in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Sainik Farm, they said.

In the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police received a call regarding a quarrel between two communities at Neb Sarai and the caller claimed that three persons were injured, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, police reached the spot where they could not find the caller.

His phone number was tried, but it was busy and later found switched off, the officer said.

No clash has taken place or injuries to anyone as claimed by the caller.

The situation in the area was normal and peaceful, he said.

"A case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 182 (false information) of the IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During investigation, police interrogated Kumar and recovered the mobile phone from which the hoax call was made.

He was arrested and the phone and the SIM have been seized, Thakur said.