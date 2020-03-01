Home Cities Delhi

Delay in holding exams in riot-hit Delhi may hamper chances of admission to professional courses: CBSE

While exams were postponed by the CBSE till February 29 in view of the situation in northeast Delhi, the exams will be now conducted as per schedule from Monday.

Delhi riots

Image for representation (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBSE on Sunday said any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of admission of students to professional courses like engineering and medical.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, however, maintained that the board is ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who are not able to appear for exams in the violence-affected areas.

It has sought a list of such students from school principals.

"The board is of the view that further delay in conducting Class 12 examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses like medical, engineering, law and other under-graduate admissions.

"Few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the courts and therefore, dates are sacrosanct.

Similarly, the JEE (Main) is also scheduled from April 3 to 19," a senior board official said.

The board had postponed class 10 and 12 exams in northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi till February 29.

The schools are closed in the areas till March 7.

"For candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed," the official said, adding that "the incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students".

"The CBSE is concerned about and is sensitive to the needs of both categories of students - those who can appear in the examinations as per schedule from tomorrow onwards and also those who may face some difficulty in appearing in the examinations due to difficult circumstances," the official said.

