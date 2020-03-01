Delhi riots: Brother narrates escape of sister, niece

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Brijpuri, one of the worst affected areas in violence that struck northeast Delhi earlier this week, has many tales of fear and survival.

Gaurav, who is a resident of the area, said, "On February 24, my sister Nisha had gone to drop her daughter Tanya to school. On her way she had stopped to get petrol for her Scooty at Bhajanpura petrol station when it was set on fire."

"She was hit by the miscreants on her head and beaten up. Her daughter got hurt with glass pieces in her eye. After she escaped from there, she reached our home and stayed with us until the riots were over," he said.

"Two days after the riots, we went to the petrol station to see if the vehicle was safe. The vehicle buried under a pile of stones; but its fuel tank was stolen," said Gaurav.