Delhi violence: A rickshaw puller runs from pillar to post to find his missing family

Arun Kumar, the shopkeeper who is looking after Moinuddin said that he has been sleeping outside his shop.

Moinuddin sitting outside a shop in New Mustafabad area of Delhi.

Moinuddin sitting outside a shop in New Mustafabad area of Delhi.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Moinuddin, a rickshaw puller from the New Mustafabad area of Delhi is forced to sleep next to a drain after the rioters set his house and rickshaw ablaze during the violence that broke out last Sunday in the national capital.

Until last Sunday, Moinuddin was living happily with his four children and wife, but everything changed overnight after riots broke out on February 23.

His wife and four kids, including a 10-year-old girl, have been missing since then. He is now forced to sleep out in the open outside a shop next to a drain and is struggling for food and money.

"I don't know the whereabouts of my family. I had asked my wife to move to a safe place along with the kids right when the situation started getting tense. Since then my kids and my wife are untraceable," Moinuddin told ANI with teary eyes.

"Everyone knows my story, I have told everything to police but they said that they will see what can be done once the normalcy returns. Many people are looking for their family members here," he added.

"I had bought ration worth Rs 2,000 the day the riots started, now everything is finished," he said.

Arun Kumar, the shopkeeper who is looking after Moinuddin said that he has been sleeping outside Kumar's shop and is running from pillar to post to find his family.

"I have known him since 2013, he said four out of his six children along with his wife are missing. We have been looking after him and we will continue to do so," said Arun.

At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the people who lost their lives in violence. He has said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Comments

