Hindu-Muslim amity amid deadly Delhi riots

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as northeast Delhi was reeling under the deadly violence that continued for three days and claimed over 40 lives, some Hindu and Muslim communities showed unity with Hindus coming forward to ensure the safety of Muslims.

While touring the violence-hit areas, IANS learnt that only a few Muslim families live in Brijpuri and the Hindu families living here took the responsibility to ensure their safety.

Mahabir Singh, who has been residing in A-block of Brijpuri for decades, told IANS: "The residents of the whole area were in fear due to the violence instigated by the politicians."

On BJP leader Kapil Mishra's statement, he said there is nothing wrong in the statement given by Mishra. "One community was protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act while the other was favouring it. The people protesting against it are misled," said Singh.

IANS also met a Muslim family residing in the area. Asiya (70), the head of that family who has been residing in the area for 16 years, said: "I was in my village when violence erupted but I was not worried at all because people here have always stood by us."

ALSO READ: BSF to rebuild jawan's home burnt in Delhi riots as wedding gift

When asked about her age, she said she is just a year elder to Modi.

IANS also interacted with a joint family from the Muslim community. Mehjabeen, a member of that family, said: "We have been living here for the last 40 years. We have celebrated all the festivals together whether Eid or Diwali. The Hindu families living here assured us of safety."

Another resident of this area, Adil said: "I have been living here for more than 15 years with my family. I knew that nothing would happen to my life or family because I knew irrespective of their religion, all of them are our brothers and sisters.

ALSO READ: Hindu man saves six Muslim neighbours from torched house, struggles with severe burns

"We were living peacefully here. We have nothing in our hearts against each other. Both the communities irrespective of religion, guarded the colony," he added.

People living in the area said that the area was untouched by the fiery clashes because communal harmony and unity prevails here.