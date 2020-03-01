Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU slams Kejriwal government for giving nod to prosecute Kanhaiya in sedition case

The Delhi Police had last year filed a charge sheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans at an event in February 2016.

Published: 01st March 2020 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Saturday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for its move to give sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the students' body, and nine others in connection with a four-year-old sedition case.

The sanction was granted by the Delhi government on February 20.

It had also refuted the BJP's allegation of blocking the proceedings in the matter, saying the Delhi government "as a matter of policy and as a matter of principle, does not and has not intervened in any of such cases".

In a tweet, the JNUSU said, "The JNUSU condemns AAP. To sell out for short-term political gains is extremely shameful. Politics of cowardice does not last.

"We will be here long after this mass hysteria, justifying bigotry, that is being fuelled by shrewd politicians for electoral gains, ends."

"Greenlighting prosecution in a farcical case fuelled by media sensationalism and doctored videos, support of abrogation of 370, silence on CAA-NRC, offering prayers when victims of Delhi's anti-Muslim pogrom need material help.

"Why is AAP auditioning to be Hindutva's B team? Shame," it said in another tweet.

The Delhi Police had last year filed a charge sheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, including saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans at an event in February 2016.

It also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya with allegedly raising anti-India slogans during the event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

The prosecution sanction was granted nearly a year after a city court asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to take a decision within a reasonable timeframe and noted that the delay was leading to violation of the due process of law.

The left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) termed the sanction "unfortunate and condemnable", and alleged the sedition charges were based on "pure political motives".

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who has been a supporter of the AAP, was also not happy with the development.

"AAP started out as people criticising a government that was wrong. Most AAP supporters are still those people, and still do exactly the same. Some of us, at great risk. We also despise the political tradition of trading right and wrong for votes/image/gain. This is plain wrong," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNUSU Kanhaiya Kumar Kanhaiya Kumar sedition Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp