Opposition to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand Shah's resignation

The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said.

Published: 01st March 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Autorickshaws completely gutted in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of riot-torn Delhi and ask why the violence happened.

  "The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order.

I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe.

This is a matter of serious concern for us," he told PTI.

"We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation on the floor of the House," Chowdhury said.

Sources said that the Trinamool Congress as well as the CPI and the CPI(M) will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and demand answers from the home minister.

"Left parties will strengthen the voice of the Opposition in Parliament and raise the issue of Delhi violence in both the Houses.

I have given a notice under Rule 267 to the Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss the issue in the House," CPI(M) MP K K Ragesh said.

CPI general secretary D Raja said his party will demand that Shah answer for the "inaction" of the Delhi Police, which comes under the ministry of home affairs .

"The violence in Delhi will be raised in Parliament by our party.

We will also reach out to other parties on the issue.

We will also raise the issue of hate speeches by BJP leaders and question why they have not been arrested.

Also, Amit Shah needs to be held accountable," he said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the police of bias and inaction in the Delhi violence.

A senior TMC leader said that the party's MPs will raise the issues strongly in Parliament and answers will be sought from the home minister.

Congress' senior spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi also said the Congress will take up in Parliament in the strongest possible terms the "wanton destruction of democratic values" in this country with the "active approbation" and, frequently, the selective "Nelsonian blind eye" of the government.

  "The manner and form of protest inside or out of Parliament is a matter of coordinated strategy and not an issue to be publicly aired.

But the country is assured that we will discharge our responsibilities vigorously and without fear, despite extreme and illegal intrusion and harassment," he told PTI.

A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, urged President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to call for Home Minister Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, had also deliberated on the issue last week and passed a resolution, demanding answers from both the central and Delhi governments, while also urging the people of Delhi to "reject the politics of hate".

The Congress president on Friday had deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

The delegation comprised All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge for Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

Several non-Congress opposition parties also wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind to direct authorities to ensure peace is restored in violence-hit northeast Delhi and action against those accused of making provocative speeches.

Leaders from parties like NCP, CPM, CPI, RJD, LJD, DMK and AAP also demanded the resignation of the home minster for failing to control the violence.

At least 42 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11.

After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.

