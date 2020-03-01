Home Cities Delhi

Situation returning to normal in riot-hit northeast Delhi, some shops reopen

Since early morning, civic workers were seen clearing bricks, glass shards and burnt vehicles that littered the roads in the aftermath of the violence that left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

Published: 01st March 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers remove debris in a riot-affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday.

Workers remove debris in a riot-affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There were some signs of normalcy returning to riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Saturday as people stepped out of their homes to buy groceries and medicines from a few shops that opened amid intensified patrolling by security personnel.

Since early morning, civic workers were seen clearing bricks, glass shards and burnt vehicles that littered the roads in the aftermath of the violence that left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

At some places, even bulldozers were used as it became difficult to manually remove debris.

In Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Yamuna Vihar, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad and Bhajanpura, which were among the areas worst hit by the communal violence, there were more vehicles and people on the roads than in the last five days, though schools and most shops remained shut.

Officials said schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 and annual exams have also been postponed as the situation is not conducive.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, maintained that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted as per schedule from March 2.

Personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces encouraged people to open their shops and appealed for peace and communal harmony.

They started their march at Jaffrabad and moved through Maujpur and then into the narrow lanes of Noor-e-Ilahi, Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura, areas where mobs ran riot vandalising shops, houses and torching vehicles early this week.

Shakib, a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi, said vegetable sellers made rounds of colonies with their carts.

"Not many, only a couple of them could be seen. The rates are still a little high than the usual, but at least they have resumed sale," he said.

"It is only the smaller shops that have opened today. The bigger shops and showrooms have still not opened and their owners are being cautious," a showroom owner, whose property was attacked during the riots, told PTI.

Yamuna Vihar resident Amit Tanwar said the situation has improved and grocery stores and other shops opened during the day.

However, some establishments like restaurants are still not open as their workers have not come to work.

Acting Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony.

Soon after taking additional charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner following retirement of Amulya Patnaik, the officer said that they have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.

He said all those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.

The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people, a senior officer said, adding 36 of the cases were under the Arms Act.

The police have lodged 13 cases for provocative social media posts on various sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Several social media accounts and web links involved in circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended through the platforms concerned, the senior police officer said.

Sources said the Delhi government is considering to issue a WhatsApp number for people to report circulation of provocative messages and take complaints on those spreading rumours.

Meanwhile, the ordeal continues for the riot-affected.

Hopelessness and desperation are gradually taking over the people who are yet to get any news of their loved ones missing in the communal clashes, with some like Alam Afroz now visiting hospital mortuaries "for closure".

A distraught Afroz (52), who has been looking for his son for days, says he is unable to answer the anxious queries of his family members about his whereabouts.

"Even if his body is found in a drain, I will know at least that he is gone. Every time I go back home, my daughter-in-law and granddaughter ask if there has been any news of him and I have nothing to answer," he said.

IB staffer Ankit Sharma's body, with multiple stab wounds, was found in a drain in Chand Bagh a day after he went missing during the riots.

Among the several houses torched by rioters was that of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable Mohammad Anees, who is currently posted at a camp of the force the in West Bengal's Radhabari.

The BSF has decided to rebuild his house and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift'.

At the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, people are still frantically searching for their loved ones, either in the casualty ward or at the mortuary.

Forty-eight-year-old Madeena, whose son has been missing since Tuesday following the violence, has been running to police stations to find if he is still alive.

"I have been going to police stations. There is no trace of him. I don't know if he is alive or not. Even if he is found here (at the mortuary) among the dead, I will get a closure at least. Otherwise, I will live in hopes forever that he will come home some day," she said.

Mohammad Qadir from Bijnor, who has been visiting the GTB Hospital since Wednesday, is looking for his 18-year-old brother Aftab.

"He had gone to meet his friends that day. His friends told me that they were attacked by a mob, while they managed to escape, he was beaten up badly," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia reviewed relief operations at the North East District Collector's Office.

"I am also taking detailed information from the concerned authorities every day. Along with this, we are also working round the clock on the ground. If needed, we will definitely seek help from the central government," he told reporters.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who is facing flak for allegedly making provocative statements before communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi, and families of some of the victims of the violence participated in a "march against jihadi terrorism" taken out in Connaught Place on Saturday during which some people raised slogans of 'shoot the traitors'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi riots Delhi
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp