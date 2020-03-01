Ravi Shankar meets people in riot-hit areas of Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday met residents of riot-hit northeast Delhi and said that perpetrators of the violence should be given strict punishment.

During his visit to Brahmapuri, he said it was very disturbing to see that so many people were badly affected by the violence.

"We have to relieve them of trauma and bring their lives back on track," the spiritual leader said.

"We should learn from the examples of these people who saved others, who have stood for humanity. We should sideline and punish the anti-social elements," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, one more body has been fished out from a drain in Shiv Vihar, where there is heavy deployment of police force.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties have been damaged.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.