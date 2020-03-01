Why is Delhi CM silent about violence?: Senior Congress leader Naseem Khan slams Kejriwal

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan on Sunday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" on the violence in the national capital.

"Why is the Delhi chief minister silent?" he asked in a statement.

Khan also sought to know what transpired at the meeting Kejriwal held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah recently held the meeting with Kejriwal to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law claimed several lives.

"He has not spoken anything on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah when Delhi was burning," Khan said.

"The people, who have lost their family members in the violence, won't get them back now. Hence the announcement of compensation is not going to help them in any way," he said.