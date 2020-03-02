AQI improves, mercury dips after showers in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after rains lashed the national capital, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed a sunny Sunday as air quality in the city improved significantly.



The weatherman said the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 18.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. The air quality of the national capital was 90 at 10 am, which comes under the satisfactory category.

The national capital recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.



Very light rains are expected towards the afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees on Monday, it said.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance brought sudden winter rain to northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent.



Rains and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind and hailstorm, at isolated places, very likely to occur over Delhi-NCR between the evening of March 5 and 6, it said.