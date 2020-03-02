BSF hands over Rs 10 lakh cheque to jawan whose house was burnt in Delhi riots
The border guarding force has also pledged to re-build the house of the jawan and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift', as he is scheduled to get married soon.
Published: 02nd March 2020 03:23 PM | Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:04 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force on Monday handed over a cheque of `10 lakh to its jawan Mohammed Anees after his house in northeast Delhi was vandalised and burnt by rioters.
The border guarding force has also pledged to re-build the house of the jawan and hand it over to him as a ‘wedding gift’, as he is scheduled to get married soon, a BSF spokesperson said.
The engineering and technical team of the force is already on job, the spokesperson said.
“Constable Anees along with his father Mohammed Munis met Inspector General D K Upadhyay at the force headquarters here at Lodhi Road. The jawan was handed over a cheque of R10 lakh,” the spokesperson added.
Another senior official said the welfare funds of the force were utilised and other resources were mobilised to assist their 29-year-old colleague whose house in Khajuri Khas area was badly burnt and vandalised by riotous mobs.