BSF hands over Rs 10 lakh cheque to jawan whose house was burnt in Delhi riots

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force on Monday handed over a cheque of `10 lakh to its jawan Mohammed Anees after his house in northeast Delhi was vandalised and burnt by rioters.



The border guarding force has also pledged to re-build the house of the jawan and hand it over to him as a ‘wedding gift’, as he is scheduled to get married soon, a BSF spokesperson said.

The engineering and technical team of the force is already on job, the spokesperson said.



“Constable Anees along with his father Mohammed Munis met Inspector General D K Upadhyay at the force headquarters here at Lodhi Road. The jawan was handed over a cheque of R10 lakh,” the spokesperson added.



Another senior official said the welfare funds of the force were utilised and other resources were mobilised to assist their 29-year-old colleague whose house in Khajuri Khas area was badly burnt and vandalised by riotous mobs.