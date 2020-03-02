Home Cities Delhi

Convicts misleading court, but I trust justice system: Delhi gangrape victim's mother

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative petition filed by Gupta in the case, following which his lawyer A P Singh said he filed the mercy plea before the President.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:44 PM

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi addresses the media outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi addresses the media outside the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mother of the 2012 gangrape and murder victim, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, on Monday said the convicts in the case, who are on death row, are misleading the courts, but asserted that she trusts the justice system.

Her comments came after one of the four convicts Pawan Kumar Gupta filed a mercy plea before the President.

"These people are misleading the court. I have trust in the justice system of India and we still have strong believe on it that finally they will be hanged tomorrow," she told reporters.

Singh said the mercy plea was filed after getting information that the apex court had dismissed Gupta's curative petition.

Later in the day, a Delhi court dismissed the pleas of two of the four convicts in the gang rape and murder case that sought stay on the execution of their death warrants, scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Delhi gangrape case Asha Devi mercy plea rejection
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
