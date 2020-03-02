Delhi riots: Situation remains calm but tense in northeast part of national capital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Many students appeared for their board exams in riot-affected North East Delhi amid heavy security as authorities maintained that the situation continued to remain calm but tense in the area.

There was also no fresh incident of violence and there is a heavy deployment of security personnel in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad.

Authorities maintained that the death toll remains at 42 even as four bodies were fished out of drains in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for the board exams as per schedule in view of the violence in northeast Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from government agencies.

"We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies," he tweeted.

The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.